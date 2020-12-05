Hina Khan does it the Deepika Padukone way!; see her PICS from the Maldives

MUMBAI: Hina Khan has always been a stunner and knows how to win hearts of her audience. The actress was recently seen gracing the small screen in Bigg Boss 14 and played the game respectfully. The 'Naagin' actress has now posted a new picture where her pose and scenario resembles Deepika Padukone's from the past. Back in 2012, Deepika Padukone had taken the internet by storm with her bikini picture, and now Hina Khan has done it.

Hina, who is in Maldives since November 30, shared a picture of her laying on the sand in a purple bikini. Co-incidentally, the image is a complete resemblance of Deepika's bikini moment from 'Cocktail'. Even though Hina opted for a different shade of bikini, she shared the similar pose.

Hina was seen in a purple bikini with sunglasses on her. On the other hand, Deepika had rocked the orange bikini (of same design) and accessorised her look with a lot of bangles on the hand that she placed on her tummy in the scene.

From couples such as Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar, Samantha Akkineni-Naga Chaitanya, Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi, rumoured lovebirds Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani, newlyweds Kajal Aggarwal-Gautam Kitchlu to stars like Sonakshi Sinha to Rakulpreet Singh, Maldives has been the ultimate travel destination for celebrities.

After them, Hina also set the temperature soaring with some pretty pictures from the island. The actress, who is vacationing with her boyfriend Rohit Jaiswal and family there, has often been setting fashion goals with kaftans, gowns and mini dresses.

