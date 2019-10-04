News

Hina Khan to enter Bigg Boss 13?

By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

Bigg Boss season 13 has just begun and the show looks quite promising with a lot of entertainment, love angles, fights and much more.

To ensure more TRPs and attention from the audience, the makers have apperently roped in popular actress Hina Khan as the first guest in weekend ka war.

A source close to the sets revealed that Hina will be seen sharing her expertise on the show as she was a part of Bigg Boss 11 and was one of the most talked about contestants on the show.

We couldn't connect with Hina for a comment.

Are you excited to see Hina sharing the screen with Salman Khan yet again? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

