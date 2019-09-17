Hina Khan flaunts half n half black dress with panache

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is a popular television actress who is now gearing up for her film projects. She rose to fame by playing the role of Akshara in the soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and was last seen as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actress has a huge fan following and she is also known for her fashionable avatars.

She pays attention to what she wears and her fashion choices certainly give style goals to her fans and followers. Speaking about her style, the actress was in Kolkata and looks like she made for not only stunning airport looks, but also pulled off one of her classiest looks so far as she attended an event there. Hina has always been loved for her sense of fashion and we saw a complete transformation as she appeared in Bigg Boss, and ever since, there has been no looking back for the diva. Hina put together an extremely smart half n half outfit, and she looked more than just stunning in the ensemble. One half was a quarter sleep plain black LBD like ensemble and the other had black and white stripes with a more body-hugging material. She kept it classic with open hair, black pumps and went light on the makeup drawing attention to her eyes.

Take a look below:

On the work front, Hina will be seen in films like Lines and Country Of Blind. She will also be seen in Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked. The first schedule of the film has wrapped up and the second schedule of the film will start in October in Lucknow.