Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Karishma Tanna are the few contestants that netizens demand to see again in the next Season of Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it's the number on show when it comes to reality based shows.

The season began way back in the year 2007 and since then it has been a successful shows.

The first three seasons were hosted by Arshad Warsi, Shilpa Shetty, Amitabh Bachchan and post that Salman Khan took over the show and made it a brand today. Only Season 5 was hosted by Sanjay Dutt but then even in that Season Salman Khan uses to come and go

After hosting so many seasons of the show today the audience cannot see anyone has the host rather than Salman Khan.

In all these seasons they have been many contestants who have made a mark in the show and in the audience's heart and how on public demand they would love to see a few contestants back again on the show as contestants.

Netizens have demanded to see these contestants back on the show as they feel that it would be a too good season and one of the most successful ones.

ALSO READ : Woah! Check out Pooja Bhatt's shocking reaction on being asked about launching Bigg Boss OTT 2 fellow contestant, Bebika Dhurve

Here are the contestants that the netizens would like to see back once again in the upcoming season :

1. Sambhavna Seth ( Season 2)

Sambhavna has participated in Season 2 and her game was liked by the audience back then and she was a strong contestant and she was very vocal about her feelings and voiced things that were wrong and the audience feel she should come back as a contestant as she did in Season 8 and they would want to see with the ex - contestants of a few seasons.

2. Tannaz Irani ( Season 3)

Taanz participated in Season 3 along with her husband Bakhtiyaar Irani and unfortunately she was eliminated almost 2 months of being part of the show and she was also a strong personality and the fans would like to see her again in of the upcoming seasons.

3. Pooja Bedi ( Season 5)

Pooja Bedi was a part of Season 5 where she was eliminated after 1 - 1/2 months but she was quite strong and she always kept her points and views in front of the audience and the contestants of the show.

4. Urvashi Dholakia ( Season 6 )

Urvashi was a part of Season 6 and she emerged as the winner of the season and she was also a very strong contestant and she also voices her opinions and stood for the wrong things and voiced her opinions.

5. Gauahar Khan ( Season 7)

Gauahar was a part of Season 7 and she emerged as the winner of the show and she was a very strong contestant. She always stood for the wrong and she also had arguments with Salman Khan and hence the audience wanted to see her in the upcoming seasons once again.

6. Kamya Punjabi

Kamya was a strong contestant in Season 7 and she was just eliminated a few weeks before the finale and no doubt if she takes part in any of the upcoming seasons it will be interesting to watch her.

7. Karishma Tanna ( Season 8)

Karishma since day one was seen as a strong contestant of the show and she emerged as the first runner up of the show. The fans feel should come once again back in one of the upcoming seasons of the show.

8. Kishwer Merchant ( Season 9)

Kishwar's game in Season 9 was one of the strongest and she left the game as she made way for Prince to win the show and the audience was shocked that she was eliminated from the show and they feel that she should get another a chance and come back as a contestant in one of the upcoming seasons.

9. Bani J ( Season 10)

Bani was also very vocal about the things that used to happen on the show and she always fought when things were wrong in the show and the audience would like to see her back in the show in one of the upcoming seasons.

10. Hina Khan ( Season 11)

Hina was seen as a strong contestant of the show and her game was loved by the audience and the netizens thought that she would be the winner of the show but she emerged as the first runner up of the show and the fans would like to see back on the show. She was part of Season 14 where she was one of the seniors.

11. Rubina Dilaik ( Season 14)

Rubina was one the strong contestants of the show and she was the winner of the show and the fans feel that she should come back in one of the seasons and it would be lovely to see back in one of the seasons.

12. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary ( Season 16)

Priyanka was seen as the winner of the show since day one but she came out as the third runner up of the show and the fans feel if she comes along with the above contestants the season would be a huge success.

Well, there is no doubt that if the above female contestants came together in any of the upcoming seasons it would be a huge success and the makers should think about it.

For more news and updates from the world of television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Exclusive! This is the shocking reason why Awez Darbar, Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora are not a part of the reality show?