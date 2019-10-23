News

Hina Khan gives major fitness inspiration; check photos

MUMBAI: Hina Khan, who will be seen in films like Lines, Hacked, and The Country of blind, is a fitness freak. The actress is quite active on social media and regularly shares pictures and videos from her workout session. Her posts will surely inspire you to exercise and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

This morning, despite being down with a cold and not keeping well, Hina got up and headed to her gym. The gorgeous diva shared the information on her Instagram story and informed her fans of not keeping well. Later, she worked out at the gym and shared ‘gymfies’ post her workout session. Clad in a black tank top with grey tights, Hina looked every bit of gorgeous post sweating it out and her flawless skin stole the show.

Check out the photos:

 

 

