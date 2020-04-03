Hina Khan goes the Aishwarya Rai Bachchan way...

MUMBAI: Hina Khan can be called a superstar today.

She is multi-faceted, determined and knows her trade well. She is not only a good actress but also a fitness enthusiast. The way she has transformed her career and herself being a gym junkie is commendable. Hina has time and again proved that with the right attitude and resolution to attain the goals you have set for yourself, anything is possible.

She is one of the A-Lister celebrities who has not only proved her mettle in the word of television but also digital, the music video and is slowly climbing the ladders of success in Bollywood. She is quote fashionista and while there have been times we have asserted that she might be taking oodles of inspiration from the National and now International diva Priyanka Chopra Jonas, we recently spotted Hina wearing a similar outfit to the epitome of elegance, the Bollywood icon, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan!

Does Hina look as beautiful as Aishwarya? Let us know in the comments below!