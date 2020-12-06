Hina Khan to groove on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain’s title track?

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry, and shot to fame with her television debut in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in the year 2009. She played the role of Akshara in the show for eight long years, after which she was also seen in reality shows such as Bigg Boss 11, as well as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8.

It wouldn’t be exaggerating to say that Hina Khan is the powerhouse of talent. She is gorgeous and has worked towards achieving the goals she set in her life. She is immaculate, striking and an absolute charmer. The Indian television industry has some of the most stunning actresses who pour allure into a narrative and one such diva is Hina! There is no doubt that she is ferociously talented and has impressed us portraying the character of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and as Komolika in Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2. The actress also gained immense love with her stay in Bigg Boss house.

There is no doubt Hina is climbing the ladder of success with her each project and the fan wave is unstoppable.

Now, it seems like Hina has a big surprise in store for her fans!Well, Hina has shared a few stories on her Instagram profile where she is seen listening to her previous show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain’s title track.

Going by the video, it looks like Hina may also be performing on Yeh Rishta’s title track.

As reported by us, Apart from Shaheer, many actors associated with Star Plus will grace the event and make the night a rocking affair for the viewers.

