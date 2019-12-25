Hina Khan looks MESMERISING in blue; check pictures

MUMBAI: One of the most popular television actresses, Hina Khan never fails to mesmerise her fans and followers.

The pretty lady, who came into limelight with her performance in hit soaps such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has taken a break from her hectic schedule and chilling on the pristine beaches of Maldives. She has been taking to her Instagram to share her beautiful pictures.

The actress, who is now gearing up for her film projects like Lines, Country of Blind and Hacked, has once again shared a series of photos. In her latest post, she can be seen donning beautiful blue attire. She looked mesmerising in the blue top and the colourful long skirt. She has shared a series of pictures and each picture features her in a different pose.

Take a look below: