Hina Khan makes her first-ever Bhatura but makes a mistake; find out

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the most popular actresses. She is known for her acting chops and style statements.

Like many others, the actress, who was seen in the film Hacked, is utilizing the lockdown period productively. As we know, maintaining social distancing is the need of the hour. So people are indulging in various activities by staying indoors and Hina is no different.

The actress is quite active on social media. She makes sure to update her fans about her whereabouts via social media. Hina has been sharing videos of her doing household chores, explaining fans how to sanitize the essential items that they brought home from outside and much more. This time, Hina donned the chef’s hat and tried her hand at cooking. In the video, Hina can be seen in her kitchen, deep-frying a bhatura. The bhatura she made comes out soft and fluffy, but she makes a rookie mistake in the video by calling it ‘phooli hui puri’, instead of a bhatura.

Sharing the video on her Instagram, Hina Khan captioned it as, “Anyone for my first ever PHOOLI HUI POORI I did it yaaaaaassssss #CookingDiariesWithHK #RookieChefHK Well #RookieChefs rookie mistake It was a BHATURA indeed that’s me.”

