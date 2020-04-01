Hina Khan makes for a PERFECT GIRL-NEXT-DOOR despite her SUPERSTAR STATUS!

Hina does have a starry vibe but 'THIS' proves that she is also a very grounded personality...
MUMBAI: We all know what a fashionable actress Hina Khan is.
She is multi-faceted, determined and knows her trade well. She is not only a good actress but also a fitness enthusiast. The way she has transformed her career and herself being a gym junkie is commendable. Hina has time and again proved that with the right attitude and resolution to attain the goals you have set for yourself, anything is possible.
She is one of the A-Lister celebrities on television today. Now there are a lot of people who are complaining of how they have to do all the cleaning, dish washing and the entire housework all by themselves as everyone including the housemaids are quarantined, it is Hina who is setting higher goals for us.
Afterall, housework will also help one stay fit and will maintain the hygiene of the house! Take a look:
#NoOneInNoOneOut since we have stopped calling our domestic help due to Covid-19.. Mommy says (Ab khud Kaam karo, I will only cook) And This video is for one purpose only, entertainment entertainment entertainment for us and you all. A tribute to mine and all the mothers out there who do all the house chores day in and day out without a complaint. And being a creative person with a lot of free time .. I will make sure that I keep you guys entertained even if I am quarantined.. #NoVirusCanStopCreativity this is my take with a lil tadka of entertainment on how we should help them in these times specially because now we’re home and well rested.. Also made me realise how difficult it is and yet she does it with perfection and in ease every single day.
We are inpsired by Hina! Aren't you?
