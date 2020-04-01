Hina Khan makes for a PERFECT GIRL-NEXT-DOOR despite her SUPERSTAR STATUS!

MUMBAI: We all know what a fashionable actress Hina Khan is.

She is multi-faceted, determined and knows her trade well. She is not only a good actress but also a fitness enthusiast. The way she has transformed her career and herself being a gym junkie is commendable. Hina has time and again proved that with the right attitude and resolution to attain the goals you have set for yourself, anything is possible.

She is one of the A-Lister celebrities on television today. Now there are a lot of people who are complaining of how they have to do all the cleaning, dish washing and the entire housework all by themselves as everyone including the housemaids are quarantined, it is Hina who is setting higher goals for us.

Afterall, housework will also help one stay fit and will maintain the hygiene of the house! Take a look:

We are inpsired by Hina! Aren't you?