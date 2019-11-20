Hina Khan mesmerizes fans with her looks from her new projects

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is well known for playing Akshara in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and portraying Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She participated in reality show Bigg Boss 11 in 2017 and emerged as the first runner-up. She is one of Indian television industry's highest-paid actresses.



She is also often touted as one of the most stylish celebs in the entertainment industry. The diva recently proved that she is indeed a true-blue fashionista and how. Hina took to Instagram to share photos of her latest looks from her upcoming projects.



She will be making her Bollywood debut with Lines. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Vikram Bhatt's project Hacked and has started her first Indo-Hollywood projected called Country of Blind.



Have a look at the below posts.