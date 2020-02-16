Hina Khan opts for the most stylish avatars ever for Hacked's promotions

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one such actress who needs no introduction. Hina who starred in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai became a household name Akshara and then there was no looking back.

The actress left the show a long time back but her popularity only kept increasing day-by-day. Hina's career took a huge turn with she appeared in India's most controversial and popular reality show Bigg Boss 11. though she didn't win the trophy but she managed to make it to the top two and won hearts with her performance.

After that, Hina went on to bag several interesting projects which also includes many Bollywood movies.

The actress is set to make her big Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's film Hacked. The film's trailer has already received a huge response and that has raised the expectations levels of the fans.

The actress is currently on a promotional spree and is seen going to a different place for promoting her film. While Hina's promotions don't seem to end anytime soon, there's one thing which has caught everyone's attention and it is Hina's stylish avatars.

Hina has opted for some of the super stylish avatars during the promotions of Hacked.

Take a look at Hina's pictures:

Isn't she one of the most stylish actresses of the small screen?

What do you think of Hina's stylish avatars? Tell us in the comments.