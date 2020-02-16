News

Hina Khan opts for the most stylish avatars ever for Hacked's promotions

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Feb 2020 02:15 PM

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one such actress who needs no introduction. Hina who starred in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai became a household name Akshara and then there was no looking back. 

The actress left the show a long time back but her popularity only kept increasing day-by-day. Hina's career took a huge turn with she appeared in India's most controversial and popular reality show Bigg Boss 11. though she didn't win the trophy but she managed to make it to the top two and won hearts with her performance. 

After that, Hina went on to bag several interesting projects which also includes many Bollywood movies. 

The actress is set to make her big Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's film Hacked. The film's trailer has already received a huge response and that has raised the expectations levels of the fans. 

The actress is currently on a promotional spree and is seen going to a different place for promoting her film. While Hina's promotions don't seem to end anytime soon, there's one thing which has caught everyone's attention and it is Hina's stylish avatars. 

Hina has opted for some of the super stylish avatars during the promotions of Hacked. 

Take a look at Hina's pictures:

Isn't she one of the most stylish actresses of the small screen?

What do you think of Hina's stylish avatars? Tell us in the comments. 

Tags Bollywood Star Plus Hina Khan Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Bigg Boss 11 Vikram Bhatt hacked TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
Ullu App launched the trailer of Iqbal Khan and Ashmit Patel starrer 'The Bull Of Dalal Street'

Ullu App launched the trailer of Iqbal Khan and...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here