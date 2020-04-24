News

Hina Khan or Jennifer Winget: Who makes for a PERFECT VAMP?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Apr 2020 09:30 AM

MUMBAI: The shows would fail to be a masala entertainer without them. Right from the evolution of television, we've had some iconic vamps. To name one would be Komolika, which was essayed by Urvashi Dholakia in Kasautii Zindagii Kii in 2001. The show came back with a rebooted version , this time played by Hina Khan and now played by Aamna Sharif. 

The lady mesmerized her fans with the portrayal. Another actor who had not only the household women but also the men enchanted with her character portrayal was Jennifer Winget as Maya.

We have seen different shades of both the actors. Since we could not decide who is a better vamp, we leave it upto the audience to decide the same.

What are your thoughts?

Tags Komolika Maya Hina Khan Kasautii Zindagii Kay Jennifer Winget TellyChakkar

