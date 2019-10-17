Hina Khan praises Priyanka Chopra for The Sky Is Pink; the duo engages in social media banter

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is a popular TV actress. She came into limelight after working in the soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her popularity escalated to a new level when she played the negative role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The actress, who is also an active social media celebrity, made her red carpet debut at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival and one of the major highlights of the festival was Hina Khan’s bond with Priyanka Chopra.



Since both the ladies were present at the Cannes Film Festival, Priyanka invited Hina for a party and Hina took to social media to thank Priyanka and posted photos with Priyanka and Nick Jonas as they all bonded at the French Rivera.



Today, it so happened that Hina, after watching Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, took to Instagram to post a picture of Priyanka from the film and hailed her performance as she wrote, “You Killed it”, and Priyanka didn’t let it go unnoticed as she left a heart emoticon for Hina. Hina posted her social media banter with PeeCee and wrote, “A lil show off. Love you PeeCee.”



