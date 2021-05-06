Hina Khan remembers her late dad with a sweet memory

MUMBAI: Hina Khan lost her father last month. It was reported that he had suffered a massive cardiac arrest following which he breathed his last.

The actress was heartbroken with the loss. In fact, she was seen taking a break from social media to mourn the loss of her father. And now, Hina has once again shared a heartwarming post for her daddy.

The diva, who continues to be heartbroken with her father’s demise, shared a love filled throwback picture on Instagram. In the picture, she was seen hugging her daddy dearest. Hina was all smiles as she hugged her father and was in her safe place with him. In the caption, Hina wrote about how lost she feels with her father’s demise and continues to miss him every day of her life. “I don’t know what to write. Miss you” Hina captioned the image with a broken heart emoticon.

Have a look.

Credits: Pinkvilla