Hina Khan responds to condolence messages sent by industry friends

MUMBAI: Hina Khan lost her father more than a week ago. Her father passed away on April 20 due to cardiac arrest. The actress, who was shooting in Kashmir, returned to Mumbai the same day. Hina was very close to her father and often shared sweet father-daughter moments.

The actress has responded to condolence messages sent by industry friends on Twitter. The actress requested everyone to keep her family in their prayers. Replying to actress Rubina Dilaik's tweet asking her to stay strong, Hina wrote, "Thank you Ruby...Plz keep my Dad and his family in your prayers."

Hina also responded to Nikki Tamboli who had tweeted, "I was so sorry to hear about your father’s passing. I know this is a very sad and difficult time for you and your family. No matter wherever he is, he’ll always be watching over you. He will stay with you forever. My deepest condolence to you and your familyFolded hands @eyehinakhan.

She wrote similar messages to friends Eijaz Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Yuvika Chaudhary, Karanvir Bohra, Arjun Bijlani among others.

Take a look below.

Thank you Ruby..

Plz keep my Dad and his family in your prayers https://t.co/FoWS3LnljT — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) April 28, 2021

Thank you Karan

Send us your prayers https://t.co/oZqDi6cOvx — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) April 28, 2021

Thank you for being thr my friend

Plz keep praying https://t.co/S4xa70xsXM — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) April 28, 2021

Plz keep my family in your prayers https://t.co/BvdJn0uJNK — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) April 28, 2021



Plz keep my family in your prayers https://t.co/TPXRgBXfU5 — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) April 28, 2021



Send us your prayers Yuvika https://t.co/I1ebmUYw8D — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) April 28, 2021

A few days ago Hina also informed everyone that she has tested positive for COVID-19. She is currently quarantined at home and taking all the necessary precautions.

