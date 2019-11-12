Hina Khan REVEALS her DAILY MILESTONE MOMENTS when shooting for her project...

MUMBAI: We cannot have enough of watching Hina Khan, regardless of whether it is on television or on the internet.



After entertaining TV viewers for a long time, Hina has stepped into the world of cinema, and it looks like she is all set to woo her fans with Vikram Bhatt's movie Hacked!



Hina has been busy shooting for the film. The actress, apart from flaunting her outfits on social media, ensures that she keeps her followers on social media in the loop about what she is up to and even shares behind-the-scenes moments.



Hina took to social media to make a fun remark about the two milestones of her at work: one being lunch and the other leaving.



Well, we all know that she is very passionate about her work... Way to go!