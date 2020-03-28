Hina Khan REVEALS the SECRET of her SUCCESS

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is a very talented actress.

With her hardwork and dedication, she proved that she is one of those actress who is focused and knows her trade well. Not only did she become a household name with her character of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai but she gradually moved on to projecting versatile characters. Along with that, she also worked on her fitness regime and transformed into a diva!

With her walking the Red Carpet at Cannes, she proved that annything can be achieved with sheer dedication. Hina has always maintained that her best support system and critic is the love of her life and that can be attributed to her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

The actress is climbing the ladders of success with digital and film projects and looks like there is no stopping for her.

Way to go Hina!