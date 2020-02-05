Hina Khan rocks unusual colour combination during Hacked promotions

MUMBAI: Former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan touches new levels of success everyday. The actress is currently busy with the promotions of her Bollywood film Hacked. Every day, Hina Khan steps out in her stylish best to promote the film.

Recently, she took to social media to post a series of photos wherein she is seen wearing red pants paired with orange sweater as she jetted off to New Delhi to promote the film.

Have a look.

Hacked, directed by Vikram Bhatt, revolves around a successful businesswoman who gets tracked by a 19-year-old lover. It highlights how cyber-security and online privacy is in danger these days.



