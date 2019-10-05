News

Hina Khan’s act in Bigg Boss 13 will leave you in awwwww!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Oct 2019 06:54 PM

MUMBAI: Finally, that moment will arrive when the ardent fans of Bigg Boss will see their favourite host Salman Khan tonight in the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Well, the first popular celebrity will happen to grace the Weekend Ka Vaar episode is the gorgeous Hina Khan.

TellyChakkar was the first one to report about the actress Hina to be featured in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. And now we are back with some more details on the episode.

We have heard Hina will introduce viewers and contestants BB’s Super Market. Also, the actress will have messages from contestants’ family members and friends.

Well, looks like celebrities will have their break down moment in the first week itself.

How excited are you to watch Salman’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode?

Tags > Hina Khan, Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs at NBA India Games 2019

Celebs at NBA India Games 2019
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey
Shaminn
Shaminn
Faisal Razak Khan
Faisal Razak Khan
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Tony Stark
Tony Stark
Pooja Pihal
Pooja Pihal

past seven days