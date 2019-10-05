Hina Khan’s act in Bigg Boss 13 will leave you in awwwww!

MUMBAI: Finally, that moment will arrive when the ardent fans of Bigg Boss will see their favourite host Salman Khan tonight in the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode.



Well, the first popular celebrity will happen to grace the Weekend Ka Vaar episode is the gorgeous Hina Khan.



TellyChakkar was the first one to report about the actress Hina to be featured in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. And now we are back with some more details on the episode.



We have heard Hina will introduce viewers and contestants BB’s Super Market. Also, the actress will have messages from contestants’ family members and friends.



Well, looks like celebrities will have their break down moment in the first week itself.



How excited are you to watch Salman’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode?