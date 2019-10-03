Hina Khan’s BFF, Pooja Banerjee speaks about new ‘Komolika’ Aamna Sharif

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is currently one of the most watched shows. The character of Komolika is an integral part of the tale. Hina Khan was playing the role of the iconic vamp, but had to leave the show midway due to film commitments. Ekta Kapoor brought on board Aamna Sharif, her one of the most popular lead actresses from Kahin Toh Hoga, to play Komolika.



It will be a transition not only for Aamna, as she plays a negative character on TV for the first time, but for other actors on set as well, as they got used to seeing Hina Khan as Komolika. Pooja Banerjee, who plays the character of Nivedita Basu in the show, is currently on bed rest after her near fatal accident on Nach Baliye 9 sets. Pooja is extremely close to Hina. So, when asked about this change and the actress told SpotboyE.com, "Hina has not quit the show now. For us, she left Kasautii last year itself as post that she has not shot for the show at all. But she has been close to me and will always be. I am going to miss her a lot when I will be back on the set. I wish her all the best.”



When asked about Aamna Sharif replacing Hina, she said, "I have heard Aamna is wonderful actress but it will take some time to register her as the new Komolika for sure.”