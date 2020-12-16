Hina Khan’s bikini pics

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is an eminent figure in the Indian entertainment industry right now, who claimed her fame through the popular Hindi TV soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which is currently the longest-running show (over 11 years).

Her character of ‘Akshara’ was highly acclaimed by the show’s viewers, who later on went on to form the base of her current massive fanbase.

The eminent Ex-Bigg Boss contestant never fails to treat her fans with breath-taking pics of her whenever possible (especially her vacay shoots) and almost the entire internet drool over her sizzling bikini pics.

Below are our selected lot of her best bikini pics so far. Take a look:

Hina Khan is an eminent figure in the Indian entertainment industry right now, who claimed her fame through the popular Hindi TV soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which is currently the longest-running show (over 11 years).

Her character of ‘Akshara’ was highly acclaimed and lauded by the show’s viewers, who later on went on forming the base of her current massive fanbase.

The eminent Ex-Bigg Boss contestant never fails to treat her fans with breath-taking pics of her whenever possible (especially her vacay shoots) and almost the entire internet drool over her sizzling bikini pics.

Below are our selected lot of her best bikini pics so far.

Take a look:

Credit: Instagram