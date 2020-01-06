Hina Khan’s GYM FASHION is on point; check out her bad-ass avatar

MUMBAI: You will never be bored of browsing through her Instagram handle! She is a fashionista and carries her outfits with elan. Well, we are of course talking about Hina Khan.

Speaking about her fashion game, the film and television actress has rocked it yet again. Today, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a post. It’s a photo collage that showcases Hina in her gym wear.

In the photo collage, the actress is seen donning a camouflage-print full-sleeved crop top. She has paired the top with a pair of joggers in the same print. What we loved the most about the picture is the cool way Hina posed in front of the lens. Hina’s fans know how much the actress is dedicated to her workout sessions. She often posts pictures and videos to share glimpses of her workout sessions with her fans. She always manages to slay her gym look like a true fashionista.

Check out her latest gym look, and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

On the acting front, Hina came into limelight with her performance in hit soaps such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She will be now seen in films. She has several films in her kitty that are gearing up to hit the screens such as Lines, Country of Blind, and Hacked.