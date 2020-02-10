Hina Khan’s Hacked will strike a chord the audience!

MUMBAI: In times when technology is overpowering every section of life, Vikram Bhatt's Hacked is the kind of cautionary tale that will resonate with the masses.

Starring Hina Khan in the lead, the film is the story of a young woman whose obsessive stalker ‘hacks’ into her life. Based on true events, director Vikram analyses how young people are risking their safety by allowing technology to permeate so into their lives.

Vikram carefully sensitises the issue by telling the tale from the point of view of the survivor and how the traumatic event takes an emotional toll on the film’s leading protagonist essayed by Hina Khan.

Vikram feels that the story will have a far-reaching impact because in today's time every person has faced social media abuse or trolling of some form or the other. Hina, as a celebrity, often finds herself at the receiving end of needless abusive comments.

Hina explains, 'As celebrities, people think of us as public properties instead of just public figures. Just because they have access now, they sometimes slide into DMs and send such ridiculous, mean and hurtful messages. I have also been stalked online. So when the script came to me, I knew that this is the kind of film that will strike a chord.'

Director Vikram Bhatt adds that by design the film is meant to evoke empathy for those battling social media abuse. 'Abuse on the internet can be of many forms. In this story, it's an extreme case that I have referenced from the life of a friend and what happened with her. She had to uproot her entire existence and move cities. I hope to create awareness through this film. I want people to not fear the faceless and nameless perpetrators of crime. So far, whoever has seen the film has shared their experience of cyber abuse or bullying with me.'

Presented by Zee Studios and produced by Krishna Bhatt, Amar Thakkar, and Jatin Sethi, Hacked hits cinemas theatres across India on February 7, 2020.

SOURCE – E TIMES