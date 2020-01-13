Hina Khan’s journey is inspiring

MUMBAI: Hina Khan made her TV debut as Akshara Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She played the role for 8 long years and then went on to participate in reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss.



The actress clocked 11 years in the industry. Although it wasn't a bed of roses for the pretty face, she did not lose hope and proved her mettle in all spheres of life. Hina's journey has been nothing less than inspirational. Since yesterday, the fans of the diva have been bombarding social media with sweet messages and notes to celebrate the occasion.

The actress is also a trendsetter on Instagram. Hina ruled the red carpet at Cannes 2019. She has a massive fan base and often keeps sharing glimpses of her life on social media.

Have a look at a fan's post of her pictures from her initial days in the industry.