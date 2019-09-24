News

Hina Khan’s LATEST LOOK from Damaged 2 will SPOOK you out!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Sep 2019 02:46 PM

MUMBAI: Hina Khan seems to have a lot of unconventional roles in her kitty.

After her stint in Bigg Boss, she played an antagonist in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and now, she as she is prepping for her 70-mm debut. She is simultaneously shooting for a web series for Hungama Play and will be seen opposite Adhyayan Suman in it.

Hina will essay the role of Gauri Batra, the owner of a guesthouse who has a lot of secrets. Adhyayan will be seen in the role of Akash Batra, a part-owner of the guesthouse. The show will be directed by Ekant Babani.

Well, this sounds rather interesting and exciting, and we are sure her fans cannot wait to watch her in this role.

The actress took to social media to share yet another glimpse of her look, and this one is sure to spook you out!

Scary, right?

Hina Khan, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Hungama, Adhyayan Suman, Gauri Batra, Ekant Babani

