News

Hina Khan’s STYLE GAME is always on point

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Aug 2019 01:30 PM

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the most popular actresses in the television world. She rose to fame by playing the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and was last seen as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.   

The actress is a fashion diva. She rocks a glamorous as well as a simple outfit with panache. She is an active social media user and regularly posts pictures and videos to treat her fans. Recently, she shared a picture of herself on her Instagram handle which definitely proves that she is indeed a fashionista. Hina is seen wearing a loose aqua blue top teamed up with a pair of white shorts. The actress looks beautiful even in minimal makeup as she ties up her hair into a ponytail.

Take a look below:

Tags > Hina Khan, Style Game, Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Komolika, Star Plus, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Baby Arzan Shaikh dons the avatar of Lord Krishna...

Baby Arzan Shaikh dons the avatar of Lord Krishna in Tujhse Hai Raabta
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai
Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor
Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Shaminn
Shaminn
Rashmi Desai
Rashmi Desai
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta

past seven days