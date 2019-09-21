Hina Khan’s STYLE GAME is on point

MUMBAI: She is a popular television actress. She rose to fame by playing the role of Akshara in the soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and was last seen as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She is now gearing up for her film projects. Well, we are talking about Hina Khan.

The actress is known not just for her acting chops but also fashionable looks. She pays attention to her attires and her fashion choices certainly give style goals to her fans and followers. Recently, Hina shared a few photos on her Instagram story wherein she gave us all a lesson in minimalist style approach. In the photos, Hina is seen clad in a pink floral onesie that she had teamed up with a red waist belt and pointed bellies. The gorgeous star had left her luscious locks open and her makeup was flawless. But, what caught our attention the most was her glorious smile. Hina struck a few poses and took our breath away with her smile.

Take a look below:

On the work front, Hina will be seen in films like Lines and Country Of Blind. She will also be seen in Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked. The first schedule of the film has wrapped up and the second schedule of the film will start in October in Lucknow.