News

Hina Khan’s style game is on point; check out her latest stylish photo

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Jan 2020 09:01 AM

MUMBAI: You will never be bored of browsing through her Instagram handle! She is a fashionista and carries her outfits with elan. Well, we are of course talking about Hina Khan.

Speaking about her fashion game, the film and television actress has rocked it yet again. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a stylish picture of herself.

In the picture shared by Hina, she can be seen donning a white top paired with baby pink bottom. She never fails to amaze her fans with her style game and this picture is no different.

Take a look below:

On the acting front, Hina came into limelight with her performance in hit soaps such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She will be now seen in films. She has several films in her kitty that are gearing up to hit the screens such as Lines, Country of Blind and Hacked.

Tags > Hina Khan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Star Plus, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Instagram, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Hungama 2 team on the sets of The Kapil Sharma...

more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days