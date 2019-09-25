News

Hina Khan's wishes for new Komolika

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is currently one of the most popular TV soaps. With its gripping narrative, the show has managed to keep the audience hooked to the TV screens. Antagonist Komolika is an integral part of the narrative. Hina Khan was playing the character, but left midway due to her film commitments.

After weeks of speculations around who is playing Komolika in the show, Hina and Ekta have confirmed that Hina will be replaced by a new face. Ekta tweeted about searching for a new ‘Komo’ and Hina was quick to send her best wishes for the search. “New komo!!!?????? But whooooooooooo;)” Ekta tweeted and Hina responded with a sweet, “Best wishes,” and added a few clap emojis.

Speaking about the new Komolika, the makers have roped in Aamna Shariff to play the iconic vamp. With this, the Kahiin Toh Hoga and Ek Thhi Naayika fame actress is making a comeback on TV. Aamna told Bombay Times, “The reason for the break was the need to reinvent my personal life. It would have been easy to stay in my comfort zone and come back with a love story, but that wouldn’t have satiated me as an actor. It’s always a different kind of rush to surprise your audience. So, when I was offered the role of Komolika, I instinctively knew that this is what will challenge me the most as an actor.” 

