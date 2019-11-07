News

Hina Khan’s WORKOUT videos are pure INSPIRATION

07 Nov 2019

MUMBAI: Hina Khan, who will be seen in films like Lines, Hacked, and The Country of blind, is a fitness enthusiast. The actress is quite active on social media and regularly shares pictures and videos from her workout session. Her posts will surely inspire you to exercise and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

The actress, who came into limelight with her performance in TV shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, almost every day hits her gym and never skips a day unless she’s not in the city. Every day without fail, Hina hits the gym and also shares inspiring workout videos. Not deviating from her regimen, Hina hit the gym hard today and was seen sweating it out. The star always manages to click a post workout selfie to inspire and motivate her fans to take fitness seriously. In the photo, we can see Hina dressed in a red hoodie with black workout shorts and sneakers. Hina’s hair is neatly tied up and the star can be seen posing in front of the mirror after sweating it out at her gym.

