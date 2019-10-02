News

Hina Khan says Aamna Shariff is going to kill as the new Komolika

02 Oct 2019

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, currently one of the most popular TV soaps, has managed to keep the audience hooked to the TV screens. Antagonist Komolika is an integral part of the narrative. Hina Khan was playing the character in the reboot version, but left midway due to her film commitments. The makers have roped in Aamna Shariff to replace her. 

So, will Hina miss the character? In an interview with TimesofIndia.com, she said that she misses the character but was surprised for the love she got when she played a negative role for the first time on screen. The actress is happy to have received accolades for performance.

Hina, who will be seen in films like Hacked and Country Of Blind, further mentioned that she added swag to Komolika and did watch the old show to get a hold of the character. Hina also thanked Ekta Kapoor for all the love. She said Aamna is going to kill as the new Komolika.

