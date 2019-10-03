Hina Khan says letting go of her character Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay was difficult

MUMBAI: Popular television actress Hina Khan is gearing up for her film projects. She came into limelight after working in the soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her popularity escalated to a new level when she played the negative role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. However, she had to leave the show midway due to her film commitments. She confessed that letting the project go away wasn’t easy for her.



In an interview with Pinkvilla, Hina opened up on why she had to let go of her character Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She said that goodbyes are always difficult but sometimes you have no other option. “Goodbyes are always difficult, that too when you have given a lot to the character. I always give a lot to my character, I don't just pick up any project and do it for the heck of it. If I take up a character, I give my heart and soul to it and with Komolika, I did that. I added my own flavour , my own swag, and then gave my hashtag #KomoSwag, so it became very popular,” she said and added, “But, I did work a lot on that character .. There was a huge baggage on me, I knew it was not a fresh show. I knew that someone has made it so iconic and big, Urvashi, so it was a bigger challenge for me, stepping into the shoes of something like that and getting accepted, was not easy but fortunately, it worked out. However, I did not have the time and they instantly want to introduce Komolika in the show, it did not work out.”



Hina will be seen in films like Lines, Hacked and The Country of blind.