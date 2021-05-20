Hina Khan says she did not leave Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for any image makeover

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the most popular actresses. She rose to fame with her performance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has also worked in films and won the hearts of the viewers with her acting chops.

The gorgeous lady is currently receiving love for her latest song. In an interview with a leading daily, Hina Khan spoke about various topics. The actress, who started her career 13-years-ago wants to work with new talent and feels everyone deserves a chance. She told ETimes TV, “I have always been very conscious about the fact that, if you look at any of my projects, or the co-actors I’ve worked with whether it is someone with good 10 years experience or a newcomer who is just picking up, I never hesitate to work with fresh talent. I want to make it a point that everyone in the industry deserves a chance. I don’t want to be one of the people who just wants to work with experienced people. Then what is the difference between others and me. I don’t want to be someone who doesn’t practice what he preaches. If I complain that we don’t get a chance, then I can't do the same thing. I want to work with people who are talented. You have to give an opportunity to someone to know if that person has talent or not.”

Hina Khan, who is still loved as Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also spoke about the tough decision she took of quitting the show after eight long years. She said, "When I left Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai I had nothing in mind. I had never thought about any image makeover or proving anything to anybody or to the world. I wasn’t thinking that I want to show my side to the world. It was not the case. I was just done with the show and I wanted to take a break. That’s it. But the whole game changed when I went inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. That too not when I was inside the house, it was when I came out of the show. I just wore different clothes in BB 11. When I came out I realised 'oh my outfits are being liked', people have seen me in different light, I have become this fashionista for them. That’s when I made a conscious decision that I will keep this going."

