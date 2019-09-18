News

Hina Khan sets major WORKOUT GOALS

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Sep 2019 07:01 PM

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is a popular television actress who is now gearing up for her Bollywood debut. She rose to fame by playing the role of Akshara in the soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and was last seen as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actress has a huge fan following.

The pretty lady, who will be seen in her first-ever Indo-Hollywood film, Country Of Blind, is a fitness enthusiast. She often shares her workout pictures and videos on social media and gives as major fitness goals. Hina never fails to hit the gym. In fact, her Instagram stories are always filled with perfect gym looks and workout videos. And today, this talented actress gave us the much needed inspiration to hit the gym. In the post, Hina is seen wearing printed jeggings paired with a black ganji top and hand gloves and from heavy weight lifting to doing crunches and some function training, Hina does it all.

Take a look below:

