From Hina Khan to Shivangi Joshi: TV actors who can be PERFECT BRAND AMBASSADORS for ‘THESE’ products!

MUMBAI: Several Bollywood stars are signed on to promote brands or specific products. Celebrities have a strong influence on a common man’s life. That is one reason advertisers bank upon them for their endorsements.
Television in India is now nearly as big as Bollywood. So much that top TV stars are often paid more and have a bigger social media following than film actors with middling fame.
Here, we list down some brands that we think these TV actors would be the perfect ambassadors for!
Pizza - Anita Hassanandani
Anita loves pizzas and swears by them. Judging by her social media handle, she is always thinking about pizza if not eating it. That is her favourite cheat food we guess!
Luxury soaps – Aditi Bhatia
She is fair, and her complexion is all peaches and cream.
Condom ads - Karan Singh Grover
He has already endorsed it earlier, and we see him fit into it as he is quite sensual…
Healthy eats – Hina Khan
We all know what a fitness addict Hina is!
Hair-care products – Erica Fernandes
Erica does have luscious hair, which we are in awe of
Jewellery - Shivangi Joshi
Well, we all know how fashionable she is, and she looks great in ethnic wear and can pull of any kind of jewellery!
Clean shave brands – Mohsin Khan
Mohsin looks dapper, and we are sure the man would help clean shave brands in a positive way.
