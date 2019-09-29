News

From Hina Khan to Shivangi Joshi: TV actors who can be PERFECT BRAND AMBASSADORS for ‘THESE’ products!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Sep 2019 11:15 AM

MUMBAI: Several Bollywood stars are signed on to promote brands or specific products. Celebrities have a strong influence on a common man’s life. That is one reason advertisers bank upon them for their endorsements.

Television in India is now nearly as big as Bollywood. So much that top TV stars are often paid more and have a bigger social media following than film actors with middling fame.

Here, we list down some brands that we think these TV actors would be the perfect ambassadors for!

Pizza - Anita Hassanandani

Anita loves pizzas and swears by them. Judging by her social media handle, she is always thinking about pizza if not eating it. That is her favourite cheat food we guess!

Luxury soaps – Aditi Bhatia

She is fair, and her complexion is all peaches and cream.

Condom ads - Karan Singh Grover

He has already endorsed it earlier, and we see him fit into it as he is quite sensual…

Healthy eats – Hina Khan

We all know what a fitness addict Hina is!

Hair-care products – Erica Fernandes

Erica does have luscious hair, which we are in awe of

Jewellery - Shivangi Joshi

Well, we all know how fashionable she is, and she looks great in ethnic wear and can pull of any kind of jewellery!

Clean shave brands – Mohsin Khan

Mohsin looks dapper, and we are sure the man would help clean shave brands in a positive way.

Do you have any other suggestions? Drop in your views in the comments section below!

Tags > Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi, brand, Anita Hassanandani, Aditi Bhatia, Karan Singh Grover, Erica Fernandes, Mohsin Khan, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Kainaz Motivala
Kainaz Motivala
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
Khushwant Walia
Khushwant Walia
Amir Basir
Amir Basir
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor

past seven days