Hina Khan is slaying it in this attire

MUMBAI: Hina Khan who rose to fame with the daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been making headlines for quite some time now. One of the participants in 'Big Boss 11', Hina's fashionable look in the reality show garnered a lot of appreciation. After 'Big Boss 11', Hina Khan played the iconic role of Komolika in 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2'. The actress has not only made everyone go gaga over her acting skills but over her looks as well. Hina's style is a perfect inspiration for any modern Indian girl.

Hina did not stop even after the show ended. She made sure to grab eyeballs with her fashion statement wherever she went, and not once did she miss a chance to get a thumbs-up from the fashion police. Her Instagram handle is a treat to sore eyes with jaw-dropping pictures of the actress, and from the pictures, it is visible that Hina makes for a perfect muse.

Fans have posted her bridal look from 2009 to 2019. One thing is to be said... in both the pictures, the innocence and shine in her eyes are still the same.

Have a look.