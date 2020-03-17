Hina Khan starrer SmartPhone's trailer launch cancelled due to COVID-19

MUMBAI: A popular face of television, Hina Khan is known for her acting chops. She has acted in hit soaps such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. After entertaining television viewers for a long time, the pretty lady stepped into the world of cinema.

She has already acted in a few films and was set to entertain fans one more time with her upcoming short film, SmartPhone. In addition to Hina, the film also stars Kunal Roy Kapoor and Akshay Oberoi in main leads. The film was supposed to release its motion picture recently. Followed by the trailer this week but due to the Coronavirus impact, the whole plan has been delayed for now.



The much-awaited short film's motion picture was supposed to be revealed on 15 March 2020 and the trailer was planned to launch on 18 March, followed by media interactions. However, the event has been postponed in light of the current Coronavirus pandemic.

According to a report in SpotboyE.com, it was Vibhu Agarwal, CEO of Ullu Digital Pvt. Ltd. who decided to reschedule the event. When contacted, he told the portal, "COVID-19 has been defined officially as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). The health and safety of actors, media people and our PR team is my priority number one. In light of all this, we decided to postpone the trailer launch."