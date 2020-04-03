Hina Khan steps out during the lockdown; teaches us how to sanitize after

MUMBAI: Everyone is taking utmost care in keeping themselves safe during the lockdown in order to fight the deadly Coronavirus.

Hina Khan has now posted a very informative video. The actress had stepped out to boy groceries and food. She stated that it's important to sanitize everything before you enter the house. She took

out all the stuff she brought and took a bucket of hot water with soap and dettol. Hina mentioned that soap kills the virus, and there's a shortage of sanitizer everywhere.

Along with the video, she wrote, '#Covid19SafetyMeasures. Just trying to share my way of avoiding the loopholes as we get groceries from outside and it has a high risk of missing something that can be quite fatal. So hope this will be helpful to all of you out there! Stay Safe and let us all avoid silly #LoopHoles #21LockDown #WeAreInThisTogether'.

Hina also emphasized that hot water and soap is easily available in everyone's homes. She also washed the vegetables with clean hot water and dried under the sun.

Way to go, Hina!

Credits: TOI