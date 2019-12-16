News

Hina Khan talks about her marriage with Rocky

MUMBAI: The very talented and popular Hina Khan was seen in last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 to promote her new song Ranjhana with Priyanka Sharma. The duo met on the sets of Bigg Boss 11 and continued their friendship even outside the house.

In an interview with India Forums, she was asked when she will turn a bride in real life to which she said she will get married and added how she and Rocky are soul mates. She added how he is his best critic.

The actress was last seen as Komolika in Kasuatii Zindagii Kay. However, she left the show to focus on her other projects. She will make her big Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's Hacked.

Are you looking forward to watching her upcoming project?

