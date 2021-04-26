Hina Khan tests positive for Coronavirus; appeals to fans to pray for her

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an update from the world of entertainment.

Tough times seem not to end for actress Hina Khan as just a while ago her father passed away due to cardiac arrest and now she has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. READHERE:Hina Khan’s father passes away

Hina was extremely close to her father. She often posted pictures and videos with him. There was one time when Hina complained that her father took away her credit cards to stop her from spending. She has also revealed about her dad that only he was aware of her Mumbai dream.

Just a few days back Hina took to her social media handle and gave her last word before going to a mourning period with family, check out what she wrote:

In the note, she also thanked everyone for their love and support during her dark hours. She further made it clear that her social media accounts will be handled by her team for keeping the fans updated about her upcoming projects and work commitments which are in the pipeline.

Hina Khan took to her Instagram handle and posted this worrying news of her testing positive for the virus.

This is what she posted:

Through the post, the actress informed that she is taking the necessary precautions by isolating herself at home.

She also urged her fans to remember her in her prayers and hope for her speedy recovery.

It’s been a very difficult and testing time for Hina Khan as we saw her mourning for her father's death.

Here's wishing Hina Khan and her family courage and a speedy recovery!

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and gossips