Hina Khan wears her late father’s t-shirt during live interaction online

MUMBAI: Hina Khan has finally tested negative for COVID-19.

The actress has been going through a tough phase after her father’s sudden demise. She interacted with her fans in a recent live session on Instagram.

Hina shared that she has tested negative for Covid-19 and is currently on the road to recovery from the virus. She further added that she still feels some discomfort and weakness. Hina disclosed that she couldn’t fast this Ramadan.

Moreover, Hina wore her father’s t-shirt during the live session and shared that he is there everywhere for her. Talking about it, the actress added, “I am daddy’s strong girl.”

The beauty thanked all her friends and fans for being there for her during the toughest phase of her life. She said, “Is mushkil ghadi mein mujhe pata chala hai ki is duniya mein kitne acche log hain. Jinse expected tha unhone to kiya hi, but jinse expected nahi tha unhone bhi throughout mujhe check kiya hai. They kept on sending messages. I just can’t tell you how overwhelmed I am with the kind of response and the kind of love I received, the blessings, the prayers from everyone.”

Credits: TOI