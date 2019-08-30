News

Hina Khan works out in STYLE and gives major FITNESS GOALS

30 Aug 2019

MUMBAI: Hina Khan, who rose to fame by playing the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and was last seen as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is a fitness enthusiast. Also known for her style statements, the actress often shares her workout pictures and videos on social media, giving major fitness goals to her fans and followers. 

Speaking about the same, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a few more pictures and videos of herself while working out. While working out, Hina boxed and tried every inch to achieve her goal. Donning pink top and black shorts, she worked out in style. She wrote, "Workout in style." 

Take a look below: 

