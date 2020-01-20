Hina Khan to enter the Bigg Boss 13 house yet again!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is providing helluva masala to the viewers. Last week was full of fights, arguments, and action in the house. The last Weekend Ka Vaar episode was quite fiery as the host Salman Khan lost his cool on Paras Chhabra.

The upcoming episodes of the show will also guarantee entertainment and drama to the viewers. The show is nearing its end and thus will take an intense turn with different tasks given to the contestants. In the upcoming episode, Hina Khan will yet again enter the Bigg Boss 13 house with a dhamaka.

This will be the fourth time that the actress will be seen entering the house. She came to the house in the first week for a task then she visited the house to promote her song Ranjhana along with Priyank Sharma. The third time she visited the house was to announce the first member of the Elite Club.

Now, yet again Bigg Boss 11’s Hina Khan aka Sher Khan will enter the house.

What storm will HIna bring in the house this time around? Post your guesses in the comment section below.

