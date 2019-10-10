News

Hina Khan's adorable anniversary wish for her parents

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Oct 2019 03:26 PM

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the most popular television actresses. She came into limelight after working in the soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her popularity escalated to a new level when she played the negative role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Now, she is gearing up for her film projects. She will be seen in films like Lines, Hacked and The Country of blind.

She is undoubtedly doing great for herself. The Lines actress is very close to her parents and her brother Aamir Khan. Recently, Hina wished her parents on the occasion of their wedding anniversary. The Country of Blind actress has shared the picture of a cake on her Instagram handle with the words ‘Happy Anniversary Mom Dad’ written on it. The way in which Hina has wished her parents on their anniversary is definitely melting our hearts.

Take a look below:

Tags > Hina Khan, adorable anniversary, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, TV news, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Trailer Launch of Alt Balaji and Zee5's...

Trailer Launch of Alt Balaji and Zee5's Fittrat
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Muskaan Mihani
Muskaan Mihani
Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Irfan Pathan
Irfan Pathan
Wasna Ahmed
Wasna Ahmed
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Emma Watson
Emma Watson

past seven days