Hina Khan's adorable anniversary wish for her parents

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the most popular television actresses. She came into limelight after working in the soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her popularity escalated to a new level when she played the negative role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Now, she is gearing up for her film projects. She will be seen in films like Lines, Hacked and The Country of blind.

She is undoubtedly doing great for herself. The Lines actress is very close to her parents and her brother Aamir Khan. Recently, Hina wished her parents on the occasion of their wedding anniversary. The Country of Blind actress has shared the picture of a cake on her Instagram handle with the words ‘Happy Anniversary Mom Dad’ written on it. The way in which Hina has wished her parents on their anniversary is definitely melting our hearts.

Take a look below: