Hina Khan's de-glam look in her latest shoot is all kinds of wow

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one actress who has made a mark for herself in the Indian television industry within a short span of time. The actress shot to fame with her role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, her career took a huge jump with the eleventh season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss wherein she was declared as the runner-up.

Hina is very active on social media and enjoys a huge fan following. The actress keeps updating her fans about her latest whereabouts. Hina recently shared a BTS picture on her Instagram in which she can be seen flaunting her de-glam look. The actress was seen in a white outfit with her hair tied up into a neat bun. She looks flawless even without makeup.

Take a look at Hina's Instagram story.

On the work front, she appeared as Komolika in Ekta Kapoor's Kasauti Zindagi Kay. The actress also has lots of interesting projects lined up. She will be making her big Bollywood debut in Vikram Bhatt's movie Hacked.

Credits: Pinkvilla