News

Hina Khan's de-glam look in her latest shoot is all kinds of wow

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Dec 2019 12:56 PM

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one actress who has made a mark for herself in the Indian television industry within a short span of time. The actress shot to fame with her role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, her career took a huge jump with the eleventh season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss wherein she was declared as the runner-up.

Hina is very active on social media and enjoys a huge fan following. The actress keeps updating her fans about her latest whereabouts. Hina recently shared a BTS picture on her Instagram in which she can be seen flaunting her de-glam look. The actress was seen in a white outfit with her hair tied up into a neat bun. She looks flawless even without makeup.

Take a look at Hina's Instagram story.

On the work front, she appeared as Komolika in Ekta Kapoor's Kasauti Zindagi Kay. The actress also has lots of interesting projects lined up. She will be making her big Bollywood debut in Vikram Bhatt's movie Hacked. 

Credits: Pinkvilla

 

Tags > Hina Khan, Bigg Boss, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ekta Kapoor, Vikram Bhatt, Instagram, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Vatsal Seth and Ishita Dutta holiday in...

In pics: Vatsal Seth and Ishita Dutta holiday in Maldives
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Karishma Tanna
Karishma Tanna
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Bhairavi Goswami
Bhairavi Goswami
Joker
Joker
Shilpa Shinde
Shilpa Shinde

past seven days