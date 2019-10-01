Hina Khan's PRE-BIRTHDAY celebrations will SURPRISE you!

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the finest gifts television has given us. She is a thorough entertainer and a true professional.



The one thing that her colleagues, boyfriend, and family are proud of is the fact that she is very disciplined and knows her trade well. She is good looking, fitness conscious, and a talented actress who has also made a mark internationally. And as she nears her birthday on October 2nd, Hina has already received over 13 cakes and a lot of bouquets from her fans and Rocky.



Hina is overwhelmed and has taken to social media to share posts of her pre-birthday celebrations.



In addition to her fans and Rocky, her co-star from her upcoming web series, Damaged 2, Adhyaan Suman wished her with a card, cake, and a bouquet of flowers!



Take a look.

Happy birthday in advance, Hina!