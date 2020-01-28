Hina Khan's ‘Smartphone’ gets a streaming address

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the most popular television actresses. She came into limelight with her performance in hit soaps such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actress is now gearing up for her new projects.

The pretty lady, who was recently seen in Hungama Play’s Damaged 2 which was released on 14th January, is gearing up for the release of her short film which will stream on Ullu App.

According to the media reports, the film is titled as Smartphone and Hina has two different looks in the film. Also starring Kunal Roy Kapoor and Akshay Oberoi in the lead roles, the short film will release next month.

Are you excited to watch Hina in the upcoming short film? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.