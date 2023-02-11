Hip-Hop star and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan makes Bollywood playback singing debut with Salman Khan Films’ Farrey

Hip-Hop sensation MC Stan set to make his Bollywood playback debut with Salman Khan Films’ ‘Farrey’ Title Track; Details inside!
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 11/02/2023 - 16:22
MC Stan

MUMBAI: MC Stan is a name which resonates with music and hip-hop lovers across the country. The rapper has churned out several hits including ‘Ek Din Pyaar’ and ‘Basti Ka Hasti’, and even reached global recognition post his win in Bigg Boss 16. The hip-hop sensation is now all set to reach a new milestone and it’s his Bollywood playback debut!

Salman Khan has been presenting an upcoming film ‘Farrey’ to the audience over the last few weeks. The megastar and Bigg Boss host unveiled the trailer today, and while the trailer was intriguing, something else has got the internet talking! In the trailer, you can hear MC Stan’s voice in the title track for the film, as he raps some key lines related to the film’s story.

MC Stan’s debut in Bollywood playback has emerged as the highlight of the trailer, with fans unable to contain their excitement.

One fan commented, “Basti Se Bollywood Tak”, while another commented, “MC Stan big Win for Hip-Hop community”

One even pointed out that it’s a team-up between MC Stan and Salman Khan after Bigg Boss 16 by commenting, “Finally Bhai X Stan”

One thing for sure is, MC Stan’s new benchmark will strengthen his connection with the youth, and serve as an inspiration for so many young people. We cannot wait for the full version of the Farrey Title Track to release, as it’s a guaranteed chart-topper!

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 11/02/2023 - 16:22

