Hitanshu Jinsi says he plays 'sweet and true gentleman' in 'Chashni'

Actor Hitanshu Jinsi, who will be seen playing the role of Manav in the show 'Chashni', said that his character is extremely sweet and a true gentleman. He added that he relates to his character.
Actor Hitanshu Jinsi, who will be seen playing the role of Manav in the show 'Chashni', said that his character is extremely sweet and a true gentleman. He added that he relates to his character.

"I am playing the role of a first station officer and my character's name is Manav. I will be leading the fire department. Manav is a gentleman who is loving and caring. He is a disciplined man. He is a very positive person. Like the title Chashni, Manav is very sweet. This character has a lot to contribute to the show," said the actor, who is known for his roles in 'Mahakali - Anth Hi Aarambh Hai', 'Vighnaharta Ganesh' and 'Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop'.

Talking about working with producer Sandeep Sikand for the first time, he said: "He is a very smart person and knows his craft and the industry so well. I trust him fully. When I was approached for this role and was briefed about the character, I immediately said yes because I always try to do a role that has many shades. There is a lot to play. After the show goes on air, you will get to see many layers of Manav."

At last, the actor said that he is putting in all his efforts to give his best and would not mind flaunting his looks in the show. "What I have in my hands is to work hard and I make sure to put all my blood and sweat into my role because this is what I live for. In this show, I will be seen in uniform as well as in casuals. I will not leave any chance to flaunt my looks," he quipped.

'Chashni' is a story of two sisters who later become mother-in-law and daughter-in-law. It features Srishti Singh and Amandeep Sidhu in lead roles.

Source : Ians 
 

